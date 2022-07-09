Marc Warren finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Marc Warren hit 0 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Warren finished his day tied for 44th at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Warren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Warren to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Warren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Warren to 2 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Warren hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Warren at 1 under for the round.

Warren got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Warren to even-par for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Warren chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Warren to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 11th, Warren had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Warren to even for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 14th, Warren hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Warren to 1 under for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 18th, Warren chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Warren to even-par for the round.