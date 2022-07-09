-
Kurt Kitayama shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 09, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kurt Kitayama's nice approach leads to birdie on No. 11 at Genesis Scottish Open
In the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Kurt Kitayama makes birdie on the par-4 11th hole.
Kurt Kitayama hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Kitayama had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Kitayama's 167 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 4 under for the round.
On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Kitayama's tee shot went 161 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 7 yards to the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to fairway on the par-5 10th, Kitayama hit his 234 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 11th hole, Kitayama had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.
Kitayama had a 351-yard drive to the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 2 and three putting for a bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.
On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Kitayama's tee shot went 178 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.
