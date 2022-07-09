Kurt Kitayama shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Kurt Kitayama hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Kitayama had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kitayama's 167 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 4 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Kitayama's tee shot went 161 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 7 yards to the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to fairway on the par-5 10th, Kitayama hit his 234 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 11th hole, Kitayama had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

Kitayama had a 351-yard drive to the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 2 and three putting for a bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Kitayama's tee shot went 178 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.