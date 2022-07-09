Keith Mitchell shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Keith Mitchell hit 0 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 66th at 6 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 286 yard drive on the 493-yard par-4 second, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Mitchell got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 3 over for the round.

On the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

Mitchell tee shot went 216 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Mitchell to 3 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 11th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 4 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 3 over for the round.