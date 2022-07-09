Justin Rose shoots 8-over 78 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Justin Rose hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Rose finished his day in 71st at 8 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Rose had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rose hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Rose to even for the round.

Rose tee shot went 134 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 8 yards to the fairway, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Rose to 2 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Rose's tee shot went 204 yards to the primary rough, his second shot went 27 yards to the fairway, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 3 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 11th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 4 over for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 13th, Rose got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rose to 5 over for the round.

Rose tee shot went 132 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Rose to 6 over for the round.

After a 248 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Rose chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rose to 7 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 203-yard par-3 green 17th, Rose suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 8 over for the round.