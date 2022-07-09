-
Justin Rose shoots 8-over 78 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 09, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Rose uses nice approach to set up birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
In the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Justin Rose hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Rose finished his day in 71st at 8 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Rose had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rose hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Rose to even for the round.
Rose tee shot went 134 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 8 yards to the fairway, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Rose to 2 over for the round.
On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Rose's tee shot went 204 yards to the primary rough, his second shot went 27 yards to the fairway, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 3 over for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 11th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 4 over for the round.
At the 418-yard par-4 13th, Rose got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rose to 5 over for the round.
Rose tee shot went 132 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Rose to 6 over for the round.
After a 248 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Rose chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rose to 7 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 203-yard par-3 green 17th, Rose suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 8 over for the round.
