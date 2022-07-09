Justin Harding shoots 7-over 77 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Justin Harding hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Harding finished his day tied for 66th at 6 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 257 yard drive on the 493-yard par-4 second, Harding chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harding to 1 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Harding had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harding to 2 over for the round.

Harding got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harding to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 161-yard par-3 green 14th, Harding suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Harding hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th. This moved Harding to 5 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Harding's tee shot went 177 yards to the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Harding hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Harding to 7 over for the round.