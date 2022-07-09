Jordan Spieth shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Jordan Spieth hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 3rd at 4 under with Jordan L Smith and Ryan Palmer; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; and Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Spieth chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 10th, Spieth's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Spieth chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.