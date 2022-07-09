  • Jordan Spieth shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Jordan Spieth carded two eagles, first hitting a nice approach and playing the slope to set up eagle at the par-5 10th hole, followed by a 108-yard hole out at the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Jordan Spieth cards two eagles in one round at Genesis Scottish Open

