Jordan L Smith comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Jordan L Smith hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Smith finished his day tied for 3rd at 4 under with Ryan Palmer and Jordan Spieth; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; and Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Jordan L Smith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jordan L Smith to 1 over for the round.

After a 351 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Smith chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to even for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Smith's tee shot went 194 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Smith hit his tee at the green on the 161-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 49-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 17th, Smith hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 under for the round.