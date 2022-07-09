Joohyung Kim shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Joohyung Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

Kim hit his tee at the green on the 147-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kim to even for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 seventh, Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Kim at 1 under for the round.

After a 246 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.