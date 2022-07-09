Jon Rahm shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Jon Rahm hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rahm hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 first. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 2 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Rahm chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to even for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 218-yard par-3 ninth green, Rahm suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rahm at even-par for the round.

On his second stroke on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Rahm went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker. He hit his fifth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Rahm to 2 over for the round.

At the 488-yard par-4 15th, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rahm to 3 over for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 4 over for the round.