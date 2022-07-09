Joaquin Niemann finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Joaquin Niemann hit 0 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

At the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

Niemann hit his drive 386 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.

Niemann had a 358-yard drive to the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 11th. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 12th, Niemann hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

Niemann tee shot went 150 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Niemann to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to primary rough on the par-5 16th, Niemann hit his 117 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.