Jhonattan Vegas putts himself to an even-par third round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Jhonattan Vegas hit 0 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Vegas finished his day tied for 21st at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Jhonattan Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jhonattan Vegas to 1 under for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to even-par for the round.

After a 391 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Vegas chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Vegas's 102 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

Vegas had a 358-yard drive to the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Vegas to even for the round.