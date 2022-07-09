Jason Scrivener shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Jason Scrivener hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Scrivener finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 318 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Scrivener chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scrivener to 1 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Scrivener's tee shot went 126 yards to the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 seventh hole, Scrivener reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scrivener to 1 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Scrivener had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scrivener to even-par for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Scrivener had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Scrivener to 1 over for the round.

Scrivener tee shot went 177 yards to the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Scrivener to 2 over for the round.