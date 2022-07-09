Jamie Donaldson putts well in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Jamie Donaldson hit 0 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Donaldson finished his day tied for 21st at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 first, Jamie Donaldson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jamie Donaldson to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Donaldson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donaldson to even-par for the round.

Donaldson hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fourth. This moved Donaldson to 1 over for the round.

At the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Donaldson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Donaldson at even for the round.

After a 357 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Donaldson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donaldson to 1 under for the round.

Donaldson got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donaldson to even-par for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Donaldson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Donaldson at 1 under for the round.