James Morrison shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

James Morrison hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Morrison finished his day tied for 35th at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 seventh hole, Morrison had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morrison to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Morrison hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Morrison to even for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Morrison reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morrison to 1 under for the round.

After getting on the green in 2 Morrison sank an incredible shot from 65-feet away to save par on the 203-yard par-3 17th. This kept Morrison at 1 under for the round.