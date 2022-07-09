J.J. Spaun shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, J.J. Spaun hit 0 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 35th at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

Spaun tee shot went 195 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Spaun to 1 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to even for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.