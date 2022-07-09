Harris English shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Harris English hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 44th at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 256 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 first, English chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved English to 1 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 2 over for the round.

After a 360 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, English chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 12th, English got to the green in 2 and sunk a 32-foot putt to save par. This put English at 1 over for the round.