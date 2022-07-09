Haotong Li shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Haotong Li hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Li finished his day tied for 44th at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Li had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Li to 1 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Li had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Li to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 218-yard par-3 ninth green, Li suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Li at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Li's 151 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Li to 2 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Li chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Li to 1 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th hole, Li reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Li to even for the round.