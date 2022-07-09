  • Guido putts well but delivers a 6-over 76 third round in the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Guido Migliozzi makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Guido Migliozzi sinks 34-footer for birdie at Genesis Scottish Open

    In the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Guido Migliozzi makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.