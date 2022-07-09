Guido putts well but delivers a 6-over 76 third round in the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Guido Migliozzi hit 0 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Migliozzi finished his day in 72nd at 9 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

At the 464-yard par-4 first, Guido Migliozzi reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Guido Migliozzi at 1 under for the round.

Migliozzi got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Migliozzi to even-par for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Migliozzi had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Migliozzi to 1 over for the round.

On the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Migliozzi reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Migliozzi to even for the round.

Migliozzi got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Migliozzi to 1 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Migliozzi's tee shot went 183 yards to the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 11th, Migliozzi had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Migliozzi to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 161-yard par-3 green 14th, Migliozzi suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

Migliozzi got a double bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Migliozzi to 6 over for the round.