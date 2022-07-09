Gary Woodland putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the Genesis Scottish Open

Gary Woodland hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Gary Woodland had a 209 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Woodland chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to even for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Woodland's tee shot went 150 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Woodland hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.

On the 488-yard par-4 15th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 3 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 17th, Woodland hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 18th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.