Gary Woodland putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the Genesis Scottish Open
July 09, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Gary Woodland uses nice approach to set up birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
In the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Gary Woodland hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a drive to the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Gary Woodland had a 209 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Woodland chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to even for the round.
On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Woodland's tee shot went 150 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Woodland hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.
On the 488-yard par-4 15th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 3 over for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.
At the 203-yard par-3 17th, Woodland hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.
After a 252 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 18th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.
