  • Gary Woodland putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Gary Woodland uses nice approach to set up birdie at Genesis Scottish Open

    In the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.