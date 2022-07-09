Fabrizio Zanotti putts well in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Fabrizio Zanotti hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Zanotti finished his day tied for 28th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After hitting his third shot into the fairway bunker, Fabrizio Zanotti hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 third. This moved Fabrizio Zanotti to 1 over for the round.

At the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Zanotti hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zanotti to even for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 11th hole, Zanotti had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zanotti to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Zanotti reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zanotti to 2 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 17th, Zanotti hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zanotti to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Zanotti hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved Zanotti to 1 under for the round.