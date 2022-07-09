Ewen Ferguson shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Ewen Ferguson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Ferguson finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Ferguson's tee shot went 129 yards to the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Ferguson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ferguson to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ferguson hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th. This moved Ferguson to 1 over for the round.

After a 241 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Ferguson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ferguson to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ferguson hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved Ferguson to 1 over for the round.