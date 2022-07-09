Dylan Frittelli shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Dylan Frittelli hit 0 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 35th at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Frittelli's 121 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 475-yard par-4 11th hole, Frittelli chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 12th, Frittelli hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Frittelli chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Frittelli hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Frittelli at 2 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 under for the round.