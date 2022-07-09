Doug Ghim shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Doug Ghim hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 21st at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ghim hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 first. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 2 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Ghim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 2 over for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Ghim's tee shot went 150 yards to the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Ghim's tee shot went 209 yards to the primary rough, his second shot went 44 yards to the fairway, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 12th, Ghim hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Ghim had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ghim to 4 over for the round.