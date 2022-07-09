Dean Burmester shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Dean Burmester hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Burmester finished his day tied for 21st at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 329 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Burmester chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burmester to 1 under for the round.

On the 488-yard par-4 15th, Burmester had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burmester to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Burmester had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burmester to even for the round.