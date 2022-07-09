David Law shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

David Law hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Law finished his day tied for 61st at 5 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Law had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Law to 1 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Law reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Law to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Law's 83 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Law to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 11th, Law had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Law to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 12th, Law missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Law to even for the round.

Law tee shot went 208 yards to the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Law to 1 over for the round.

Law got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Law to 2 over for the round.