Corey Conners shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 09, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Corey Conners digs out of the fescue to set up birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
In the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Corey Conners hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Conners had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 493-yard par-4 second, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to even for the round.
Conners got a bogey on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 seventh, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Conners's 163 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 11th, Conners chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
