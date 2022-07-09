Corey Conners shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Corey Conners hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 53rd at 4 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Conners had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to even for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 338-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 seventh, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Conners's 163 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 11th, Conners chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.