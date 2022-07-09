Connor Syme shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Connor Syme hit 0 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Syme finished his day tied for 44th at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Syme got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Syme to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 third, Syme chipped in his third shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Syme to 1 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Syme had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Syme to 3 over for the round.

Syme hit his drive 370 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Syme to 2 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Syme hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Syme at 3 over for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 18th, Syme got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Syme to 4 over for the round.