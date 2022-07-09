Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 44th at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 first, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 338-yard par-4 fifth hole, Bezuidenhout had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Bezuidenhout's tee shot went 211 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 13th, Bezuidenhout got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.

On the 488-yard par-4 15th, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.