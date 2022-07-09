Chris Kirk shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Chris Kirk hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 66th at 6 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Kirk had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kirk to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kirk's 112 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kirk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 11th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Kirk had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Kirk's tee shot went 128 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Kirk tee shot went 197 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kirk to 4 over for the round.