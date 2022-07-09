Charley Hoffman shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Charley Hoffman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 44th at 3 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 first, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

Hoffman tee shot went 204 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoffman to 2 over for the round.