Cameron Tringale shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open
July 09, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
July 09, 2022
Highlights
Cameron Tringale's impressive second leads to eagle at Genesis Scottish Open
In the third round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Cameron Tringale makes eagle on the par-5 3rd hole.
In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Cameron Tringale hit 0 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 6th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a drive to the fairway on the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Tringale hit an approach shot from 276 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
Tringale tee shot went 161 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Tringale to 1 under for the round.
Tringale got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to even-par for the round.
Tringale hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 11th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 2 over for the round.
On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Tringale's tee shot went 196 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Tringale hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved Tringale to 4 over for the round.
