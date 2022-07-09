Cameron Tringale shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Cameron Tringale hit 0 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 6th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the fairway on the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Tringale hit an approach shot from 276 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

Tringale tee shot went 161 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Tringale to 1 under for the round.

Tringale got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to even-par for the round.

Tringale hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 11th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 2 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Tringale's tee shot went 196 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Tringale hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th. This moved Tringale to 4 over for the round.