Cameron Smith putts well in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Cameron Smith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his day tied for 28th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a 305 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Cameron Smith chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Smith to 1 under for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 fourth, Smith reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Smith at 2 under for the round.

On the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 under for the round.

After a 346 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Smith chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.