Brandon Wu shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Brandon Wu hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 21st at even par; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

Wu had a 356-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 2 and three putting for a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Wu's tee shot went 200 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 12th green, Wu suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wu at 3 over for the round.

Wu hit his tee at the green on the 161-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 17th, Wu hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to even for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.