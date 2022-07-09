Branden Grace shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Branden Grace hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Grace had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Grace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Grace's 133 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 218-yard par-3 ninth green, Grace suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Grace at 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 12th, Grace missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Grace to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Grace had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.