Ashun Wu shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Ashun Wu hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 28th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

At the 600-yard par-5 third, Wu got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Wu to even for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 13th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Wu's tee shot went 167 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Wu had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Wu's tee shot went 176 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.