Alexander Björk putts well in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Alexander Björk hit 0 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Björk finished his day tied for 9th at 2 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After hitting his second shot into fairway bunker, Alexander Björk hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 third. This moved Alexander Björk to 1 under for the round.

At the 161-yard par-3 14th, Björk hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Björk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Björk hit an approach shot from 87 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Björk to 3 under for the round.

Björk got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Björk to 3 under for the round.