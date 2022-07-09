Alex Smalley shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Alex Smalley hit 0 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 6th at 3 under; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Smalley hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Smalley hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 second. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Smalley hit a tee shot 142 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 seventh hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.

At the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Smalley hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Smalley chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smalley to even for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Smalley's 150 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Smalley had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.