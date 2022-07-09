Alex Noren shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Alex Noren hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 35th at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Noren missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Noren to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Noren hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 488-yard par-4 15th. This moved Noren to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.