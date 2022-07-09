Adrian Otaegui comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

Adrian Otaegui hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Otaegui finished his day tied for 28th at 1 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the fairway on the 493-yard par-4 second hole, Adrian Otaegui chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Adrian Otaegui to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 147-yard par-3 green sixth, Otaegui suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Otaegui hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Otaegui to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Otaegui had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Otaegui to even-par for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 12th, Otaegui hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Otaegui to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Otaegui had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Otaegui to 2 under for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Otaegui chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Otaegui to 3 under for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 18th, Otaegui got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Otaegui to 2 under for the round.