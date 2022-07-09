Adri Arnaus shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his third round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Adri Arnaus hit 0 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Arnaus finished his day tied for 35th at 2 over; Xander Schauffele is in 1st at 7 under; Rafa Cabrera Bello is in 2nd at 5 under; and Jordan L Smith, Ryan Palmer, and Jordan Spieth are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Arnaus hit his drive 367 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 600-yard par-5 third. This moved Arnaus to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Arnaus hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Arnaus to even-par for the round.

Arnaus tee shot went 195 yards to the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Arnaus to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 12th, Arnaus hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Arnaus to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Arnaus's 128 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Arnaus to even for the round.

Arnaus got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Arnaus to 1 over for the round.