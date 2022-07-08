Xander Schauffele shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Xander Schauffele hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 4th at 3 under with Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; and Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under.

On the par-5 10th, Schauffele's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Schauffele hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Schauffele had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 203-yard par-3 17th, Schauffele missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Schauffele's 156 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

After a 378 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 505-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schauffele had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

Schauffele missed the green on his first shot on the 218-yard par-3 18th but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.