  • Xander Schauffele shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Xander Schauffele's chip-in birdie on No. 9 at Genesis Scottish Open

    In the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.