Wyndham Clark shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Wyndham Clark hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 38th at 2 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a 388 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Clark chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 422-yard par-4 fourth hole, Clark had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Clark missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to even for the round.

Clark tee shot went 139 yards to the fairway and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Clark to 1 over for the round.