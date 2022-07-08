Will Zalatoris shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Will Zalatoris hit 0 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 87th at 5 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a 354 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 10th, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

At the 576-yard par-5 16th, Zalatoris got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

Zalatoris got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Zalatoris hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Zalatoris to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 218-yard par-3 green ninth, Zalatoris suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.