Wil Besseling shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Wil Besseling hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Besseling finished his day tied for 124th at 8 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th, Besseling had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Besseling to 1 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 18th, Besseling had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Besseling to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Besseling had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Besseling to 1 over for the round.

Besseling got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Besseling to 2 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Besseling had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Besseling to 3 over for the round.