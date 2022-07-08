Viktor Hovland shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Viktor Hovland hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 109th at 7 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a 277 yard drive on the 493-yard par-4 second, Hovland chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Hovland hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 third. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

On the 338-yard par-4 fifth, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 147-yard par-3 sixth, Hovland missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Hovland to 1 over for the round.

After a 359 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 seventh, Hovland chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 over for the round.

At the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Hovland hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 17th, Hovland's tee shot went 208 yards to the primary rough, his second shot went 20 yards to the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 3 over for the round.