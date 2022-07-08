  • Viktor Hovland shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Viktor Hovland nearly aces No. 9 at Genesis Scottish Open

    In the second round of the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.