Victor Perez shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Victor Perez hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 130th at 9 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to even for the round.

At the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Perez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Perez to 3 over for the round.

Perez tee shot went 176 yards to the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Perez to 3 over for the round.

Perez got a double bogey on the 418-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Perez to 5 over for the round.

On the 161-yard par-3 14th, Perez's tee shot went 104 yards to the primary rough and his approach went 59 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a 241 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Perez chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 203-yard par-3 17th, Perez missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Perez to 5 over for the round.