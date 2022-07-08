Tyrrell Hatton finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Tyrrell Hatton hit 0 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 8th at 2 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

After a 317 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 third, Hatton chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hatton's 172 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

After a 246 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Hatton chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

At the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Hatton hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.