Troy Merritt shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

In his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, Troy Merritt hit 0 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 49th at 3 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Merritt got a bogey on the 493-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 third, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Merritt's 72 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 seventh, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to even for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 12th, Merritt's tee shot went 218 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 under for the round.