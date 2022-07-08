Tommy Fleetwood shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Tommy Fleetwood hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 38th at 2 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

Fleetwood hit his drive 376 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 594-yard par-5 10th. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 488-yard par-4 15th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 first hole, Fleetwood had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.