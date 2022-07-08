Tom Hoge shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Genesis Scottish Open

Tom Hoge hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 109th at 7 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 7 under; Doug Ghim and Gary Woodland are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Jordan L Smith, and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 594-yard par-5 10th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 11th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to even for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 13th hole, Hoge had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

Hoge got a double bogey on the 483-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hoge to even-par for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 first, Hoge chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the 493-yard par-4 second, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 2 over for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 4 over for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 eighth, Hoge chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to 5 over for the round.

On the 218-yard par-3 ninth, Hoge's tee shot went 165 yards to the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.